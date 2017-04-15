Deputies arrest man on drug, alcohol charges

McCracken County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a man, and found additional drugs in the car.

Early morning April 15th, deputies pulled over J. Salud Mandujano-Cruz of Jackson, TN driving a 2008 Ford Edge for traffic violations.

During the stop, deputies smelled alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test. It showed Cruz was under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies also found a small plastic bag of white powder which they found to be cocaine.

Cruz is charged with drug and alcohol charges.