Local 5-year-old battling cancer, inspiring others with positive attitude

Kendall James has so much energy, it's hard to imagine the 5-year-old is battling stage three childhood cancer. It's because she doesn't let the illness get her down.

"I fight," says Kendall. "My body's fighting."

Kendall's mom, Kendra James, says doctors found a tumor in her daughter's stomach on New Year's Day 2017.

"I was in shock," says Kendra. "You don't know what to do. You come in with a stomach ache and you leave with cancer."

It's been a long road with chemo and countless doctor appointments, but Kendra says Kendall keeps pushing on.

"She knows she has cancer, but we don't dwell on it," says Kendra. "We let her be a kid. She does all the same stuff she does before she had cancer."

However, Kendall never thrown out the first pitch of a game, until recently.

More than a dozen teams competed in a softball tournament on Saturday at Stewart Nelson Park in Paducah. Roy Roberts says the event is all about Kendall and helping her family pay for the things that insurance won't cover.

"They travel to Nashville constantly," says Roberts. "So, you're back and forth, you know how gas is, you know how food is and it goes for everything. Whatever they need it for, for that little girl is what it's for."

Roberts says he started organizing the tournament after he read Kendall's story on Facebook.

"She's an inspiration," says Roberts. "I mean, we all get older and we all have our own elements, but when you see this 5-year-old, it's actually lifted my spirits on every level."

From lifting spirits to wanting to be a cowgirl, Kendall's attitude and will to live impacts everyone around her.

Kendall has a big surgery on Monday. Kendra says doctors are hoping to remove as much of the tumor as possible.

If you'd like to help out the family, click here to donate to Kendall's Go Fund Me page.