Woman arrested in home burglary case

The Graves County Sheriff's department arrested a woman for breaking into a home and stealing several items.

Deputies found Michelle Kennedy at a local Mayfield hotel early morning April 14th.

Inside the hotel room, they found several stolen items from the victim's home. They also found she broke through the back door of the home and had a handgun on her when committing the crime.

Kennedy was arrested and charged with burglary 1st degree and lodged in the Graves County Jail where she remains on a $5,000 cash bond.