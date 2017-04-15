Jackson, Red Team Shine in Spring Game

Lamar Jackson threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score to lead the Red team to a 52-7 victory on Saturday in the Wendy's Wonderful Kids spring game in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Jackson, who amazed media and fans on the national scene with his legs, showcased his arm in front of 14,000 fans. The rising junior completed 19-of-32 passes in a little more than a half of play, accumulating a quarterback rating of 181.1.

Dez Fitzpatrick benefitted largely from Jackson's aerial attack. The freshman finished with nine catches, seven in the first half, for 176 yards and two scores. Fitzpatrick's best grab of the day arguably came on a 19-yard pass from Jackson, in which the Michigan native leapt over a defender for the catch.

With the White team sputtering on offense, the group was dealt a setback with less than a minute remaining in the half. Jaire Alexander picked off Jawon Pass and returned the interception 87 yards for a touchdown, lifting the Red team to a 35-7 advantage.

Safety Dee Smith led the Red team on defense with 10.5 tackles and was one of four players to tally a pick. Alexander finished with seven stops and a game-high two tackles for loss.

Ronald Walker paced the White team's defense with eight stops and a fumble recovery. Charles Standberry had five catches for 76 yards in the loss.

Louisville opens its 2017 campaign, when it faces Purdue on Sept. 2 in Indianapolis, Ind. The game is being played in Lucas Oil Stadium and tickets are available.

