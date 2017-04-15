Local church uses helicopter to drop Easter eggs

When Brian Brophy wanted to give the kids of his church a memorable Easter egg hunt, he took to the sky.

Brophy said as a medium sized church at the Reidland Church of Christ, they wanted to do something the kids would remember. They contacted people in their community to see if they knew someone who had a helicopter.

Brophy said they got a hold of Jamie from Midwest Aviation who sent out a helicopter.

The Easter bunny helped drop hundreds of eggs onto Brophy ’s backyard where they were holding the hunt.

After the flight, the Easter bunny got out to give the kids candy.

Brophy said, “We just wanted these kids to remember I mean, Jesus rose from the dead, from the dead on Easter so, we wanted them to have some huge experience to realize how great Easter is so we think they had a pretty awesome Easter and we were glad to be able to do it..”