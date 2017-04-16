Suspect wanted in Livingston County armed robbery

The Livingston County Sheriff's office needs your help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery in the Lake City Dollar Store parking lot Sunday morning.

At 10:42 AM, a black man went into the Dollar Store, bought some items with cash and left. He went into a car in the parking lot and began sifting through the contents of the car when the car's owner came out and confronted the man.

The suspect told the victim to get away or he would shoot her. There was no weapon brandished or seen, but there was the threat.

T Here were several items taken from inside the car including cash.

The suspect left the Lake City Dollar store in a Chevy Trailblazer or GMC Envoy. It is black with black wheels. He was heading west toward Marshall County on US62.

If anyone has any information about this crime or can identify the suspect, please contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at (270) 928-2122 or the Kentucky State Police at 1 800-222-5555.

Suspect is a light skinned black male, approximately5'10 to 6'0 tall. Suspect weighs approximately 180lbs to 200lbs. Suspect has an athletic build. Suspect was wearing a pair of athletic shorts, a black tank top and a gray cap.