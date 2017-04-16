Tombstones still scattered 6 weeks after tornado

When a tornado tore through a local cemetery, no one thought it would still be a mess six weeks later. Volunteers have cleaned up the debris but they can't do much about the stones.

Every holiday, you'll find Janice Gream laying a red rose on her father's grave.

"This Easter, I come with sadness because I really expected the rock to be fixed," says Gream.

It looks like vandalism but it was Mother Nature. The Nation Weather Services says on March 1, 2017, an EF2 tornado ripped through Cuba Community Cemetery in Graves County, Kentucky, throwing tombstones left and right. One went as far as 30 feet from its original spot.

"If I could lift it, I would have already lifted it," says Gream.

Each tombstones weighs several hundred pounds. Cuba Community Cemetery Committee Member Kyle Howard says it will take some heavy equipment to put them back and the ground is too wet to do that right now.

"The weather has been a big enemy of ours. Because all the rain we've had, the ground has been soft and we've already got one mess here," Howard.

Howard says the heavy equipment could make for an even bigger mess. He's hoping it will dry up in a few weeks. If that does happen, volunteers will be back out to clean it up.

Gream says it's a relief to know that the next time she visits her father, his resting place will be back to normal.

"I will be so happy," says Gream. "I may bring him a bouquet of roses that day because it will please me to know that all is back where it should have been when we left his body here three years ago."