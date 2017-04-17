Power outage for some in the Lovelaceville area

UPDATE:

Power is restored for Jackson Purchase Energy customers in the Lovelaceville area. The company said a wreck caused the power outage overnight.

Some Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation customers are without power Monday morning.



According to an outage map, about 270 customers in the Lovelaceville area are without power.



The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time. We do know that crews are out working to restore service.