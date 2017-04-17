Lane restrictions expected on US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge this week

Drivers should expect lane restrictions on the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge this week.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be out at the bridge all week to do a detailed inspection.



The inspection will require lane and 8 ft. load width restrictions.



Crews are expected to be on the bridge from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.



The Brookport Bridge carries US 45 traffic over the Ohio River between Paducah, Kentucky and Brookport, Illinois.