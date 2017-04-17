Six things to know - 4/17/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The FBI is joining the search for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Ohio, then posting the video on Facebook. Steve Stephens is wanted on a charge of aggravated murder. He is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators say he did not know the victim.



Tennessee is joining more than a dozen other states to get President Trump's revised travel ban reinstated. The states argue the ban falls within the president's authority to block immigrants from entering the U.S. They also say the ban doesn't target Muslims.



South Korean prosecutors say they've indicted jailed former President Park Geun-hye and sent her case to a criminal court over a high-profile corruption scandal. Park was arrested on allegations that she colluded with a confidante to extort from businesses and commit other wrongdoing.



A daytime lane and load width restriction will be in place starting today on the Brookport Bridge in Paducah. Crews will be doing an inspection on the bridge from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Crews will be at the bridge until Friday.



The 121st running of the Boston Marathon starts this morning. More than 30,000 runners are competing this year. It has been four years since the deadly bombings that killed three people and injured more than 200.



President Trump and the first family will welcome kids to the White House for the Easter egg roll today. Kids from local schools and military families are invited to participate in the fun.