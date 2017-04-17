Paducah, KY man injured in shooting in Marion, IL

Marion, Illinois police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday.



Police say around 12:22 a.m. Sunday they learned that a man had been shot during an argument at the intersection of North Vicksburg Street and West Goodall Street.



The victim was taken away from the scene and later found at an apartment in the 700 block of South Bentley Street.



The victim, 36-year-old Ray Paul Jordan of Paducah, Kentucky, was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



On Monday, police arrested 41-year-old Demetrius Crittendon of Marion, Illinois, in connection to the shooting. He is being held in the Williamson County Jail pending formal charges.