One Man Dead, Another Charged With Murder

One man is charged with murder after a deadly stabbing. Princeton, Kentucky Police responded to a stabbing Saturday night at Elks Lodge. When police arrived, they found the victim 50-Year-Old William Grant Beckner lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Witnesses said Beckner was involved in an argument that turned into a fight with 54-Year-Old Joseph Anderson. During the fight, police said Beckner was stabbed multiple times. Anderson left the area and was later located in Cadiz. He was arrested and charged with murder. The board chair of Princeton Water and Wastewater said Anderson is the superintendent of the company.

An autopsy is scheduled for Beckner later this morning.