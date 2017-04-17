Princeton police release name of man charged with murder at Elks Lodge

Two men were arrested Wednesday, accused of theft over $500 and of stealing a gun from their employer, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
A southern Illinois correctional officer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges accusing him of assaulting and injuring a handcuffed inmate.More
A man is in the McCracken County Regional Jail Tuesday night facing an attempted murder charge after he was arrested in Livingston County.More
A woman faces multiple drug trafficking charges in Graves County after the sheriff's department says investigators found methamphetamine, crack cocaine and other drugs inside her home.More
Pravin’s family sat a few rows back in the courthouse. His mother, Lovely Varughese, said she feels she’s finally seeing some justice for Pravin.More
