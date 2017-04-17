Earth Week: recycling

Earth Week is from April 16-22. We are commemorating it by looking for ways to improve the world around us.That includes recycling.

According to the EPA, about 258 million tons of municipal solid waste was made in the United States in 2014. Of that, more than 89 million tons were recycled and composted. 33 millions tons were combusted and 136 million tons were landfilled.

You can help by recycling the basics: plastic, paper, and aluminum. You can find the closest recycling center near you by clicking here.