UK gets $11M to research links between obesity, cancer

The University of Kentucky says it has received an $11.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to fund a center to study links between obesity and cancer.



Leaders at the school in Lexington announced details of the grant on Monday, saying it will fund the UK Center for Cancer and Metabolism over the next five years. The center will focus on finding links between metabolic disorders and cancer, both of which are prominent in Kentucky.



UK President Eli Capilouto said in a statement that UK is "uniquely positioned" to conduct such research due to its diverse staff of biomedical researchers and its academic medical center.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday he assisted in securing the grant to improve health care access and outcomes for Kentucky residents.

