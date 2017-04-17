Bowling Green reaches settlement after searching wrong home

A couple has reached a $5,000 settlement with the city of Bowling Green after police erroneously served a search warrant on their home.



The Bowling Green Daily News reports Michael and Stacie Hutchison were forced to the floor of their home and handcuffed after police breached the front door with a battering ram in July 2016.



A search warrant affidavit shows the man sought in a fraud investigation was believed to have lived there in 2015. Lead detective Jason Franks was given a written reprimand for failing to exercise due diligence.



Michael Hutchison says he filed a lawsuit after the city's claims representatives found no negligence on the city's part and a city representative offered to pay for the door's repair if the couple signed a non-disclosure agreement.

