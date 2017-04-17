Earth Week: the four elements

Earth Week is from April 16-22. We are commemorating it by looking for ways to improve the world around us.

Today we're looking at the four elements: Earth, air, fire, and water.

Not only is Earth the third planet from the Sun, but it's also unlike any other planet. It is the only planet that has an atmosphere containing 21% oxygen. That also makes it the only known planet with enough oxygen to fuel fire.

Fire can also cause a problems. More than 100,000 wildfires clear millions of acres in the U.S. every year. The National Park Service reports 90% of all wildfires are started by humans.

Then there is the ground; from which the Earth gets its name. The next time you step outside, remember it takes at least 500 years to form one inch of topsoil.

Water also makes our home planet unique. While 70% of our planet is covered with water, nearly 97% of it is salty or otherwise undrinkable. That's according to the EPA.

Each one of the four elements is precious to our planet and life itself. Since Earth Day is this Saturday, consider how much you rely on Earth, air, fire, and water.

