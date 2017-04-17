KSP Post 1 announces upcoming traffic checkpoint locations

Kentucky State Police Post 1 has announced a list of upcoming traffic safety checkpoint locations. The KSP Post 1 district includes McCracken, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and Trigg counties.

KSP says troopers are conducting the checkpoints to check drivers for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes. The checkpoints will focus on equipment deficiencies, vehicle registration and insurance, and driver's license validity.

The locations where KSP Post 1 says it will conduct traffic safety checkpoints are:

BALLARD COUNTY

U.S. 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility

U.S. 60 – at Crystal Lake Road

U.S. 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)

U.S. 60 at Bill Corner Road

CALLOWAY COUNTY

U.S. 641S – at Barber Drive

KY 94E – at KY 280

KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690

KY 280 – at Cohoon Road

CARLISLE COUNTY

U.S. 51 – at KY 80 Arlington

KY 80 – at KY 307

FULTON COUNTY

KY 125 – at KY 166

KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

GRAVES COUNTY

U.S. 45S – at KY 339 Wingo

U.S. 45S – at KY 1748

KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville

KY 849 – at KY 1684

KY 303 – at KY 339 (four-way stop)

HICKMAN COUNTY

U.S. 51 – at KY 1529

KY 58 – at KY 307

KY 123 – at KY 239



LIVINGSTON COUNTY

US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)

US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line

KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road

LYON COUNTY

US 62 – at KY 810 (South)

KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection

USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL

MARSHALL COUNTY

US 68 – at KY 95

US 641 – at KY 1422

KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)

KY 402 – at KY 1364

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)

KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)

KY 450 – at Puryear Highway

KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)

TRIGG COUNTY

US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge

KY 139N – at Bush Road

KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)