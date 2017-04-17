KSP Post 1 announces upcoming traffic checkpoint locations - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

KSP Post 1 announces upcoming traffic checkpoint locations

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report

Kentucky State Police Post 1 has announced a list of upcoming traffic safety checkpoint locations. The KSP Post 1 district includes McCracken, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and Trigg counties. 

KSP says troopers are conducting the checkpoints to check drivers for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes. The checkpoints will focus on equipment deficiencies, vehicle registration and insurance, and driver's license validity.

The locations where KSP Post 1 says it will conduct traffic safety checkpoints are:  

BALLARD COUNTY              

U.S. 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility                        
U.S. 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
U.S. 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
U.S. 60 at Bill Corner Road

CALLOWAY COUNTY

U.S. 641S – at Barber Drive
KY 94E – at KY 280
KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
KY 280 – at Cohoon Road                            

CARLISLE COUNTY

U.S. 51 – at KY 80 Arlington         
KY 80 – at KY 307

FULTON COUNTY

KY 125 – at KY 166
KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

GRAVES COUNTY

U.S. 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
U.S. 45S – at KY 1748
KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
KY 849 – at KY 1684
KY 303 – at KY 339 (four-way stop)

HICKMAN COUNTY

U.S. 51 – at KY 1529
KY 58 – at KY 307
KY 123 – at KY 239

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)
US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road

LYON COUNTY 

US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL

MARSHALL COUNTY                           

US 68 – at KY 95
US 641 – at KY 1422
KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
KY 402 – at KY 1364

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)

TRIGG COUNTY

US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
KY 139N – at Bush Road
KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)

Powered by Frankly