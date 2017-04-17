Police officer hit while directing school traffic in Trigg County

A Cadiz police officer was hit by a van while directing traffic outside a school Monday, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP says a man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet van on Main Street in Cadiz, approaching the entrance of Trigg County Hospital, when the van hit officer David Colbert. The officer was directing traffic in front of Trigg County High School. The wreck happened around 3:38 p.m. Monday.

The officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance. State police say his injuries were not life threatening.

It was raining heavily and it was hard to see on the road, and investigators say they believe that contributed to the crash. KSP says criminal charges are not expected in this case.