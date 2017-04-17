Deputies say Lake City armed robbery was crime of opportunity

Members of the community say they're being more vigilant after an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Lake City, Kentucky, dollar store Sunday morning. Deputies are calling it a crime of opportunity.

A man threatened to shoot a woman in the store's parking lot. She was shopping in the Dollar General in Lake City, Kentucky, when she saw him rummaging through her car and told him to stop.

Knoth's Bar-B-Q owner Hugh Knoth waits for customers in the morning and treats them like old friends. He says he always operates under the golden rule. "I’ve been stolen from, but I’ve never had nobody come in a strong arm like that," he says.

The woman was robbed in broad daylight on the same street as his store. Knoth says it simply makes him feel sad. “It’s great to live in a place where you're not afraid and you feel safe, and this is one thing that puts up a mark against that," he says.

As Sgt. Jason Kirk combs through the pictures and video, he says they're somewhat bound in the investigation until more information comes in. Kirk says he knows the parking lot crime was a crime of opportunity. “I hate the crime happened, but at least she's not been assaulted or worse," he says.

The safest thing to do is park in a well-lit area away from other cars, so your car is visible, and so are you. Always lock your door. Knoth says money and possessions are replaceable, but his neighbors are not.

“The magnitude of the problem, whether its someone else's or mine, but that could easily be me,” Knoth says.

We reached out to the woman, but she did not want to speak to us on camera. Deputies also say it's important to scan the parking lot as another safety precaution. It's another piece to help you be more aware of your surroundings.

Deputies do not know the man's name or where he’s from, but they've received more information Monday morning they're following up on.

The suspect left the Lake City dollar store in a Chevy Trailblazer or GMC Envoy. It is black with black wheels. He was heading west toward Marshall County on U.S. 62.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black man, standing around 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing around 180 to 200 pounds. He has an athletic build. He was wearing a pair of athletic shorts, a black tank top and a gray cap.

If you have any information about this crime or you can identify the man, you can call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 270-928-2122 or the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.