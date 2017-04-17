Time to donate for Kentucky gives day

Every day Kentucky families rely on a charity to make ends meet. That assistance can only come with your help.

April 18 is the fifth annual Kentucky Gives Day, when charities and advocates made their case for your donation. This year you can choose among several charities that help families statewide, like Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland and Kentucky CASA Network. You can also give to the local charity Purchase Area Sexual Assault & Child Advocacy Center.

More than $17,000 dollar has been donated to 67 charities so far.

Want to know where your money goes? You can research charities under Charity Navigator, the largest evaluator of charities.