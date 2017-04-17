Local sheriff says you have a responsibility to report crimes seen on social media

We are constantly scrolling through social media, and so are your local law enforcement agencies.

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden said the department receives crime tips every week from Facebook users about things people post on Facebook.

Facebook and other social media sites have become a new source for solving crimes and posting about them.

"We find ourselves investigating weekly something stemming from a post on Facebook (saying) that they're going to do something bad," said Hayden.

Hayden said social media crimes are happening locally.

"You'd be surprised what some people will do," he said. "They will photograph themselves committing crimes. They'll video themselves committing crimes for the world to see. And oftentimes people will see that, and they forward that to us."

If a harmful or dangerous video goes on social media, Hayden said the viewer has a responsibility to report it by calling 911.

"Reporting things of that nature to law enforcement keeps our community safer," he said. "We all have a certain level of responsibility to report anything."

Hayden said you can message your local sheriff or police department on Facebook about a crime, but do not be afraid to call 911 about anything potentially dangerous, especially if it is time sensitive.