Local Elks Lodge representative reacts to deadly stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky

Investigators are trying to figure out what started an argument that led to a deadly stabbing in Princeton. A friend of both men says it stemmed from an issue that started between the two 15 years ago. We don't know what that issue is, but here's what police tell us.

They say a part-time bartender stabbed Grant Beckner to death Saturday night at the Elks Lodge. The suspect, Joseph Anderson is also the Princeton Water and Wastewater Department superintendent. The chair of the department's board says Anderson is on unpaid administrative leave.

The Elks Lodge is closed for now after a stabbing took the life of one member and put another in jail.

"When anyone loses a life, tragic like that, it hurts, and most especially when it's someone you know real well," Elks Lodge 1115 local representative Steve Wallace says.

Wallace says Joseph Anderson and Grant Beckner got into an argument.

"Who knows what happened, why it happened. That's something none of us will ever, ever know," Wallace says.

Minutes after both men left, they started fighting, and it turned physical. Police say Anderson stabbed Beckner multiple times, killing him.

The stabbing happened in a secluded area on the side of the Elks Lodge. Wallace says it's not well lit, and that's why security cameras didn't pick it up.

Wallace is hoping to install more lighting to prevent this from happening again, but he's also dealing with bigger issues. The Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control says it's been in contact with police, but Wallace doesn't think the club violated any regulations.

"This is not what the Elks stand for. We don't tolerate it or condone it in anyway," Wallace says.

Wallace says the club will reopen, but for now the loss of a friend is still sinking in.