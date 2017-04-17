HUD’s apartment closures may hurt Cairo schools

Two hundred families will soon be forced out of their homes at the McBride and Elmwood apartment complexes in Cairo, Illinois. Last week’s decision by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to demolish the units came as a shock to many in the community. Others worry about the ripple effects it will have around the area.

Many families want to stay in Cairo, but limited affordable housing options are available in the town and surrounding area. Most will have to move out of town or out of state.

All the families will receive moving vouchers, which are accepted anywhere in the U.S.

The situation has Cairo’s students and teachers wondering about the future of their school district, which stands to lose many of its students if those complexes come down.

"We are people in this city. We matter, too. We are here. You can't just take us out," said Monte Ellis Mitchell. Ellis Mitchell and his siblings call the McBride apartments home. They have for around 10 years. The Cairo high school senior says it’s hard to think that his may be one of the last classes to graduate from Cairo High School having lived in McBride. He said he hopes HUD doesn’t tear the buildings down, because it will be devastating for the families, but also for the kids who have spent their whole lives in Cairo.

"It's hard. It's going to be real hard for the kids to adapt especially," Ellis Mitchell said.

If the Elmwood and McBride apartment complexes are demolished, it will mean losing about 50 percent of the students in the Cairo School District, according to Superintendent Dr. Andrea Evers.

"Tearing it down is like tearing away a piece of me," Ellis Mitchell said.

"We're hopeful that many will be able to stay, but we're anticipating losing 190 to 210 students next year," Evers said. The school district will need to make cuts if it loses that many students, according to Evers, but the hardest part for many will be saying goodbye to the kids who feel like family.

"Just thinking about those are faces that I potentially will not see next year. That's really, really hard," Evers said.

But until new housing is found or a change is made, families don’t know yet where they’ll go. Ellis Mitchell said until the buildings come down, he and his neighbors won’t lose hope that kids living there can stay and graduate in Cairo.

Evers said no matter what, the Cairo School District will open as planned next year. Any need to merge or look at other options, including potential cuts and layoffs, will need to wait until it becomes clear how many families will leave the district.