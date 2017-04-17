Fulton County inmates moved from jail

A number of state inmates are not in the county jail Monday night in Fulton County, Kentucky. Judge Executive Jim Martin says work to repair damage from last month's tornado is the reason.

More than 250 inmates are still at the jail, but some inmates have been moved due to tornado damage repair work. The inmates were moved Monday, and we are working to find out exactly where they were moved to.

The county receives money from the state to house inmates. Without the inmates there, and until repairs are made to the building, the county is losing money.

In a statement sent to Local 6 Monday night, Martin says:

It affects jail budget and the funding we have available for programs conducted inside the jail as well as things we do outside the jail such as road crews, etc. We should be back in full force with the increased revenue provided by having damaged cells back in service plus the new beds provided by the addition. At that point the jail should be at it's highest revenue ever. We look forward to that time so we can continue to provide planned programming for our inmates and the community.

We will keep following this story and how it affects the jail's budget, your tax dollars and the community.