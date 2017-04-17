Housing authorities prepare for Cairo, Illinois, customers

The housing crisis in Cairo, Illinois, has everyone's attention. Curtis Booker has lived in the Saline County Housing Authority for a year, and he says he wouldn't mind some of the impacted people moving into his complex.

"This area, they definitely need to be here. This area right here, because this would be a great place for them. This area right here, because they take care of it," said Curtis Booker.

Saline County Housing Authority Assistant Executive Director Keith Griffin said that they have enough room to accept a few of Cairo's people in some of their buildings, but not enough for all of them.

"Right now I'd say we got less than 10 units, so we have got a few apartments," said Griffin.

Griffin said that it's never an easy issue when it comes to vouchers.

"Sometimes the housing authority may pay all of their rent. Depending on their situation, on their income, and sometimes they may pay part of it and will pay part of it. It just depends. There is a lot of factors that go into it," said Griffin.

A few housing authorities near Cairo are waiting to learn more about the vouchers that they could receive.

Recently, the Williamson County Housing Authority announced it had a vacancy. The Carbondale Towers does not take vouchers. However, those apartments are available to any who is 62 years old or older, or disabled. Currently, there is a waiting list for openings.