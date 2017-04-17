Future of Chicago's aviation security force uncertain

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the dragging of a dentist off a United Airlines flight by airport security officers shows they shouldn't be allowed to carry guns.



Emanuel on Monday made his first comment about Dr. David Dao being dragged from a United flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to crew members.



Cellphone video of the incident sparked widespread outrage. Emanuel called what happened to Dao "totally, all-around unacceptable."



The mayor praised Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans for placing three aviation security officers on paid administrative leave.



Emanuel said the question of arming aviation officers arose in recent years. He said his administration is opposed to that, adding it's pretty clear that is wrong.



Emanuel declined to say whether he thinks the force that patrols O'Hare and Midway International airports should be disbanded.

