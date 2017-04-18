Construction on I-24 Tennessee River Bridge to switch sides

Construction on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge at the Marshall-Livingston County line will be moved from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes on Tuesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews had been working on joint replacement on the westbound bridge, but are now ready to move to the eastbound bridge.



Starting around Noon on Tuesday, crews will start moving their work zone from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes. This includes moving the concrete barrier wall.



Once move, all westbound lanes will be open, and eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.



Work on the eastbound bridge is expected to take about 30 to 40 days to complete.