Lane closure expected on I-57 near I-24 interchange

The Illinois Department of Transportation says southbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane near the IL 148 exit. This is near the Interstate 24 interchange.



The lane reduction will be from milepost 46-43.



The IL 148 southbound off ramp at exit 45 will also be closed to traffic.



IDOT says the lane closures are necessary so that crews can work on rehabilitating the road.



Work is expected to last through late May with lanes open for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.