Six things to know - 4/18/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The U.S. Supreme Court stays the execution of Don Davis in Arkansas, minutes before his executive overnight. It is the first of several scheduled executions in the state this week. Arkansas is fast tracking executions before drugs used in the process expire at the end of the month.



The nationwide search to find the suspect accused of randomly killing a man and posting the video on Facebook now enters it third day. Steve Stephens is wanted on an aggravated murder after Sunday's shooting in Cleveland, Ohio.



Senator Bernie Sanders and DNC Chair Tom Perez will be in Louisville this afternoon. They are expected to build a strong, grassroots party to stand up to President Trump and rebuild the Democratic party.



You can help families in need. All you have to do is participate in the 5th annual Kentucky Gives Day. The online giving campaign gives participating charities the opportunity to raise as much money as possible through midnight. If you are interested in making a donation, click here.



You'll need to plan for a detour if you use IL 34 in Franklin County, Illinois. Crews will be closing the Union Pacific railroad crossing starting at 7:00 a.m. They will be making repairs to the crossing until 7:00 p.m. No traffic will be allowed through the area.



It's Tax Day. It is the deadline to file your federal tax returns with the IRS. Agency representatives expect more than 13 million taxpayers will request a filing extension, giving them six more months to complete and file their tax returns.