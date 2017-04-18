Railroad crossing blocked in Benton, IL for repairs - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Railroad crossing blocked in Benton, IL for repairs

Posted: Updated:
BENTON, IL -

A railroad crossing in Benton, Illinois will be closed to traffic Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the Union Pacific Railroad Company will be performing repairs on a railroad crossing on IL 34 just east of Benton Square.

The railroad crossing is between Railroad and Frisco Street.

There will be a marked detour.

The crossing is expected to be reopened by 7:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly