Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens "shot and killed himself"

Pennsylvania State Police say the manhunt is over for Steve Stephens.



Stephens was wanted for allegedly shooting a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday and then posting video of the murder on Facebook.



In a tweet from the Pennsylvania State Police Twitter, Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning in Erie County, Pennsylvania.



After a brief pursuit, troopers say Stephens, "shot and killed himself."



We will update this story as more information becomes available.