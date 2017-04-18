Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens "shot and killed himself" - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens "shot and killed himself"

ERIE COUNTY, PA -

Pennsylvania State Police say the manhunt is over for Steve Stephens.

Stephens was wanted for allegedly shooting a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday and then posting video of the murder on Facebook.

In a tweet from the Pennsylvania State Police Twitter, Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

After a brief pursuit, troopers say Stephens, "shot and killed himself."

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

