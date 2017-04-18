Not guilty plea entered for man accused of driving down I-24 the wrong way

A judge entered a not guilty plea for the man charged with driving a garbage truck the wrong way on Interstate 24 last month.



Dalton Lampley faces six counts of felony assault in McCracken County and 11 charges in Marshall County.



The not guilty plea was entered in McCracken County court on Tuesday.



Lampley allegedly drove the wrong way down Interstate 24 near Paducah after getting on at exit 7.



Police say Lampley hit eight other vehicles. Of the 26 people inside the cars and trucks hit, 6 of them were injured.



A preliminary hearing for Lampley is set for May 2nd.