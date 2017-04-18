Not guilty plea entered for man accused of driving down I-24 the wrong way

Officers found the body of 49-year-old Lavell Durden Jr. of Cape Girardeau near the 200 block of South Lorimier Street at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday.More
Two men were arrested Wednesday, accused of theft over $500 and of stealing a gun from their employer, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns, knives, ammunition and ski masks in their vehicle.More
A southern Illinois correctional officer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges accusing him of assaulting and injuring a handcuffed inmate.More
A man is in the McCracken County Regional Jail Tuesday night facing an attempted murder charge after he was arrested in Livingston County.More
