Poll: Half of KY adults know someone facing depression

A new poll finds that nearly half of all Kentucky adults say they know someone who has a serious problem with depression.



The poll, conducted by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, found that women were more likely than men to report knowing someone they thought was depressed.



Adults in households earning 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or less were also more likely to report knowing someone they thought was depressed compared to those with household incomes more than 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 5 Kentucky adults has been told by a health provider that they have a form of depression.



Despite that, fewer than half (47%) of Kentucky adults with mental illnesses receive mental health treatment or counseling.



If you are someone that needs help, or known someone who may need help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The crisis hotline is manned 24-hours a day.



You can also find a directory of local services by clicking here.



You can read more on the poll below.



