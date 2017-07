The Coast Guard says a tow boat has sunk in the Mississippi River.



A statement from the Coast Guard says the vessel Todd Brown sank Monday at mile marker 940 near Columbus, Kentucky.



It was carrying about 17,500 gallons of diesel fuel, 150 gallons of lube oil, and 150 gallons of hydraulic oil. There's no indication whether any fuel has leaked.



The Coast Guard says crews were at the scene to monitor for pollution.



The cause of the incident is under investigation.