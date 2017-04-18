Princeton Elks Lodge members release a statement in reaction to deadly stabbing

PRINCETON, KY -
Elks Lodge No. 1115 in Princeton is back open on Tuesday after a deadly weekend stabbing.
The stabbing happened on Saturday night after an argument between two members at the Elks Lodge. Police say the argument turned into a physical fight, and ended when Joseph Anderson stabbed Grant Beckner multiple times.
Elks Lodge No. 1115 Exalted Ruler Steve Wallace said the establishment is open at the request of Beckner's family. Attorney Jarrod Jackson released the following statement on Tuesday on behalf of Elks Lodge members:
All the members of Princeton Elks Lodge #1115 would like join together in expressing their most sincere regret for the tragic event that occurred this weekend resulting in the loss of one our most loved and respected members. The Elk’s Organization takes the protection and safety of its members very seriously and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served in this matter. Our condolences go out to the friends and families of all those involved and they will all be ever-present in our prayers. Our lodge will continue to promote the principles of our order, Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity. It is only through the continuation of our good deeds and dedication to improving the community that we will adequately honor the memory of our fallen brother, Grant Beckner.