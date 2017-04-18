Princeton Elks Lodge members release a statement in reaction to deadly stabbing

Elks Lodge No. 1115 in Princeton is back open on Tuesday after a deadly weekend stabbing.

The stabbing happened on Saturday night after an argument between two members at the Elks Lodge. Police say the argument turned into a physical fight, and ended when Joseph Anderson stabbed Grant Beckner multiple times.

Elks Lodge No. 1115 Exalted Ruler Steve Wallace said the establishment is open at the request of Beckner's family. Attorney Jarrod Jackson released the following statement on Tuesday on behalf of Elks Lodge members: