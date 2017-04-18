School bus safety measures advance in Tennessee legislature

A major credit rating agency says Illinois' rating won't be lowered to "junk" but warns the state still faces serious financial challenges and long-term risks.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will remain in office, a day after President Donald Trump rebuked him for recusing himself from the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.
UPDATE: Around two dozen Republican senators have ended a private meeting on the party's stalemated health care bill with no visible signs of progress.
Local officials are reconsidering the value of a home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin purchased from a friend and campaign donor.
CNN reports Wednesday night that Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
An area summer camp for limb-different children is encouraging kids from across the country to rise up against adversity and achieve their goals.
The popular photo app Snapchat recently launched a new feature called Snap Map. It's a quick and easy way to share your location with your followers. But, some parents wonder if the feature goes too far.
Where do the Local 6 states rank when it comes to the well-being of children? The 2017 Kids Count data book released Tuesday lays out the numbers.
Last year 39 children died from heat stroke after they were left in a hot car. So far in 2017, 11 children have died.
Many children who are abused don't even realize it, according to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah. The group plans to use a $16,000 grant to educate more kids in our area in an effort to prevent abuse from happening to them.
You have a chance to experience a different culture without traveling. The Program of Academic Exchange is trying to find host families for high school students from 70 different countries.
Gov. Bill Haslam has awarded grants to a pair of Tennessee College of Applied Technology institutions in West Tennessee.
The University of Louisville's foundation, which has been beset by financial turmoil, has fired its chief financial officer.
Do you have unclaimed money? That's the question Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball answered for the Marshall County School Board.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale's new chancellor is sharing what he sees in the university's future.
