Earth Week: celebrating Earth Day

Earth Week is from April 16-22 and throughout the week we have been preparing for Earth Day on Saturday.

The first Earth Day was in 1970 and every year conservationists have tried to bring awareness to caring for our planet. This means you can enjoy the outdoors, clean up pollution, or start an initiative that will help preserve the Earth for the next generation.

You can search for volunteering options nationwide by clicking here. We also have a list of local events here.

You can also temporarily go off-the-grid and unplug your electronics. There's even a chance to exercise.

