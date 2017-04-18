Photo released of man arrested in weekend shooting in Marion, Illinois

Authorities have released the booking photo of the man arrested in a shooting that happened in Marion, Illinois, on Sunday.

A Paducah man, 36-year-old Ray Paul Jordan, was shot a little after 12 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of North Vicksburg Street and West Goodall Street in Marion. He was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital. On Monday, police said Jordan's injuries were not life threatening.

On Monday, police arrested Demetrius Crittendon of Marion, Illinois, in connection to the shooting.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office released the mug shot of Crittendon on Tuesday. Crittendon was in court Tuesday. We will bring you more information about this case as details emerge.