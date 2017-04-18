Fulton County still rebuilding after tornado despite inmate transfers from local jail

Almost six weeks after a tornado touched down in Hickman, Kentucky, county leaders say there's still a lot of work ahead of them. The tornado damaged the Fulton County Detention Center, a dispatch center there, a neighboring gas station, and several homes.

The county’s made some improvements, but leaders say there are more ahead and it’s costing money.

Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin said they're repairing the damaged block of the jail right now and trying to open the new jail addition, all of which is costing more. Martin says, because of the damage, they've reduced the number of inmates they can house, which means less money coming in.

These are the numbers according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections: Before the tornado, Fulton was housing 308 inmates. The most recent number reported was 201. Martin says its likely more inmates moved, but we don't know how many. With an inmate bringing in an estimated $3 per day, that means an estimated $3,000 difference per day.

As for whether county budgets and programs are suffering, Martin says it does affect the jail budget and some other programs. But, he hopes that, with the jail addition opening within 30 to 45 days, the lost money will be recouped quickly.

The dispatch center was moved from its damaged office near the jail to the county building. Dispatchers are still answering calls for the city of Hickman and Fulton County. Supervisors say they're working to catalog all the damage and work with insurance companies.