Federal utility CEO: Coal plants not reopening under Trump

A major credit rating agency says Illinois' rating won't be lowered to "junk" but warns the state still faces serious financial challenges and long-term risks.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will remain in office, a day after President Donald Trump rebuked him for recusing himself from the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.More
UPDATE: Around two dozen Republican senators have ended a private meeting on the party's stalemated health care bill with no visible signs of progress.More
Local officials are reconsidering the value of a home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin purchased from a friend and campaign donor.More
CNN reports Wednesday night that Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer.More
