Columbia Theatre receives more than $20K in donations on 90th anniversary

The fire curtain has been restored to its original design.

The inside of the theater is dark and worn down.

The facade and structure of The Columbia Theatre are the next pieces to be restored.

The 90th anniversary of opening day at the Columbia Theatre calls for celebration and a look to the future. Just looking at the theater makes locals feel nostalgic.

The theater closed in 1987, and people have been restoring it piece by piece for years. Money from a fundraiser Tuesday night will go toward restoring the structure and facade of the building. The numbers are in Tuesday night, and the theater received more than $20,000 in donations.

"For residents who grew up here, like myself, it has a real special meaning and brings back fond memories," said Julie Harris, who was born and raised in Paducah.

Now something we drive past, the Columbia Theatre used to be the center of entertainment downtown.

"Going to the movies was a major thing for us, and it was very exciting," Harris said. "We looked forward to it for weeks."

Columbia Theatre Board Member Landee Bryant-Greene has dedicated years to it's restoration. She took Local 6 inside the historic building on Tuesday.

"This is the glorious space we want to bring back to life," she said.

Bryant-Greene said restoration is a long process, but she's taking it just one step at a time. "Our next goal is to do tours and get people in to see the space, because once you see it, you are so inspired by it."

It's a space that stirs up feelings of the past for many.

"Everyone I talk to is excited about the project. (They) tell me about their first kiss, first date, what films they saw here," Bryant-Greene said. People are hoping they'll get to walk through the theater's doors and feel that once again.

"An old, historic theater can have a special meaning and bring back old feelings," Harris said. Bryant-Greene agreed.

"It makes me sad that it's been closed for so long, and it makes me hopeful for the future and the potential of what it could be," Bryant-Greene said.