Bidwell's Blog: Murray State's 2017-18 Schedule Update

I got a chance to catch up with Murray State basketball coach Matt McMahon to talk about next year's schedule. It is still very much a work in progress, which is usually par for the course this time of year. Last year we saw the Racers play Southern Illinois and Middle Tennessee in the final year of their respective home-and-home series. I'm excited new contracts have been signed to extend those series into next year and beyond.

We don't have any dates yet for these games, but those will come into place in the coming weeks. There is one giant asterisk to place on this list and that is Murray State's potential move to the Missouri Valley Conference. If the school does make the jump, much of this schedule will need to be blown up and McMahon will pretty much need to start over. As of today, the Racers are still in the Ohio Valley Conference and this is the schedule that awaits them.

HOME :

Middle Tennessee State (Beginning of a new two-year deal)

Southern Illinois (Beginning of a new two-year deal)

Two games vs. NAIA teams

ROAD :

Illinois State (Last year in a four-year home-and-home deal)

Wright State (Game three in a four-year home-and-home deal)

Detroit (Back-end of a home-and-home signed last year)

Money game

McMahon expects the Racers to play in another multi-team event, like they did last year at Bowling Green, which would gobble up three more games. The ultimate hope is to play that MTE at the CFSB Center. Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward said a few weeks ago the deadline to find three teams to host in that MTE is about the end of May.

That leaves likely three more non-conference openings to fill on the schedule for 2017-18. How that breaks down between home and road games remains to be seen. As soon as we get more information on teams and dates, we'll let you know.