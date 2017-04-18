Sen. Rand Paul talks to medical professionals about health care concerns

Medical professionals say the cost of practicing medicine goes up, while the quality of the care they give goes down. That concern was addressed on Tuesday during a town hall with U.S. Sen. Rand Paul at Baptist Health Paducah.

Kyle Turnbow is usually at his clinic working as a family medicine doctor, but on Tuesday he was one of the dozens who came to hear Paul speak about health care.

"I'm fearful for the future clinicians," Turnbow said.

Turnbow says regulations put on physicians by Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance companies have him spending more money and more time checking boxes on paperwork.

"All of that takes away from our ability to focus on the patient and our resources to focus on the patient and quality care," Turnbow said.

That's one of the issues Paul brought up about the current health care system.

"Does anyone in the room believe that filling out some kind of quality paperwork for the government that you've given more your patient more quality? I just don't think it works," Paul said.

Paul also talked about his proposal to replace Obamacare with a heavily deregulated insurance market, tax credits, and private health savings accounts.

"We think we can do something better in the marketplace that'd work better. I'm frustrated we haven't got there, but I'm still hopeful we may," Paul said.

Turnbow says he supports Paul's proposal, but hopes the senator sees it through.

"I'm still hopeful. I still love to practice medicine. That's why I practice," Turnbow said.

Paul's proposal has been criticized for eliminating the mandate that everyone has health coverage. It would also eliminate some of the Affordable Care Act's protections for people with pre-existing conditions.