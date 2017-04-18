Low-income housing facility in Ullin hopes to help seniors in Cairo, Illinois

Many in southern Illinois are coming together to help hundreds of people find a place to live after hearing that two public housing complexes in Cairo, Illinois are to be torn down.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development plans to relocate the households there and tear the two complexes down. Many of the people who live in McBride and Elmwood complexes recognize that the living conditions are not ideal, but most don’t want to leave.

A facility up the road from Cairo hopes to help elderly people forced to leave those complexes find a place to stay nearby.

Betty Miller has called Cache Valley Supportive Living home for more than a decade. Miller grew up in Ullin and has spent most of her life there, but after her husband lost a job in the 1950s, they moved to Cairo. Living there for around a year, she said she found many in the community to be good and kind. It came as a shock, she said, to hear that so many people there would soon be without a home.

"Things always happen for a reason. Maybe something good will come out of this," Miller said.

"We've got the room, and they've got the need," said Cache Valley administrator Delinda Juncker. She said they’re just 20 miles up the highway from Cairo and can take low-income seniors who need somewhere to stay. It would keep people in Cairo close to home while they wait to see what happens next with housing.

"I mean, that would keep them in close to the area they're used to being in. They could use the same doctors and have the same friends that can come visit them," Juncker said.

Cache Valley has 18 units it is trying to fill with people who are 65 and older who are living in the McBride and Elmwood apartment units in Cairo. Cache Valley's units are one-bedroom and studio. Representatives with Cache Valley’s parent company, River to River Residential, say many if not all seniors living in McBride or Elmwood would qualify to move in, because Cache Valley has similar income qualifications to those for public housing applications.

Miller said it’s never easy leaving home, but she hopes seniors in Cairo consider moving in.

"I hope they would, because the girls are very good about helping us," Miller said. Moving can be a big change, she said, but once you’re here, you’re home.

Nurses and doctors at Community Health and Emergency Services in Cairo are also referring patients to facilities like Cache Valley. Nursing Director Chris Morgan said their primary focus for the people of Cairo is making sure there’s no lapse in patient care.

"Watching out for the wellness of our patients and our community is always a priority for us. So, our goal is just to make sure our patients are seeing and receiving the quality of care they need," Morgan said. Concerns over the health of people living in McBride and Elmwood has long been a worry and a problem for health care workers at CHESI. He said the majority of the patients CHESI serves live there.

"We've had episodes of insect invasions and then sometimes when they do the spraying, they'll come in with rashes. We have a lot of patients with asthma, breathing problems, and all of that is an effect of their environment," Morgan said.

He said Cairo may be impoverished and may sometimes have a bad reputation, but the one thing people in the community have in spades is hope. He said that hope will be what pulls the community through this and other challenges in the future.

To find out if you or a loved one qualifies for Cache Valley’s supportive living services, contact 618-845-9065 or 618-845-3399.