No injuries or spilled pollution reported 1 day after tugboat sinks

We still do not know why an Ingram Barge Company tug boat sank Monday afternoon. The tug boat sank around mile marker 940 along the Mississippi River near Columbus, Kentucky, according to the Coast Guard.

An Ingram spokesperson says no one was injured by the sinking.

A team made up of the U.S. Coast Guard, Ingram, the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is accessing the sunken vessel.

The Coast Guard was notified around 3:30 p.m. Monday that the tug boat Todd Brown was sinking along the right descending bank of the Lower Mississippi River. The vessel has 17,500 gallons of diesel fuel, 150 gallons of lube oil, and 150 gallons of hydraulic oil on board.

SWS Environment Services deployed a boom, which is essentially a floating wall used to contain debris or spills.

Tuesday, the team assessed 70 miles downriver via the air and searched 6 miles on the water and saw no signs of pollution.

There are no restrictions to commercial or recreational traffic due to the incident.

A company spokesperson tells me they are working on a plan to get the boat out of the water, and details will be released soon.