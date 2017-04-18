In Kentucky, Sanders urges Democrats to go beyond comfort zone

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging Democrats to reach out to President Donald Trump's supporters to promote a progressive agenda that includes guaranteed health care for all Americans.

Sanders spoke to a boisterous crowd Tuesday night in Louisville as he continued a nationwide tour to rally Democrats trying to overcome last year's election losses.

The former presidential candidate said Democrats need to go beyond their "zone of comfort" to promote a progressive agenda to working class voters. He said the party's strategy should include building a strong base in all 50 states and not just on both coasts.

Sanders outlined an agenda that includes raising the minimum wage, guaranteeing pay equity for women, making public colleges and universities tuition free and combating climate change.

