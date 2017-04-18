In Kentucky, Sanders urges Democrats to go beyond comfort zone - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

In Kentucky, Sanders urges Democrats to go beyond comfort zone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging Democrats to reach out to President Donald Trump's supporters to promote a progressive agenda that includes guaranteed health care for all Americans.

Sanders spoke to a boisterous crowd Tuesday night in Louisville as he continued a nationwide tour to rally Democrats trying to overcome last year's election losses.

The former presidential candidate said Democrats need to go beyond their "zone of comfort" to promote a progressive agenda to working class voters. He said the party's strategy should include building a strong base in all 50 states and not just on both coasts.

Sanders outlined an agenda that includes raising the minimum wage, guaranteeing pay equity for women, making public colleges and universities tuition free and combating climate change.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released a statement on the Louisville tour stop Tuesday night. It reads:

Tonight, DNC Chair Tom Perez and self-proclaimed socialist Bernie Sanders brought their unhinged, profanity-laced roadshow to Louisville. Over the past few election cycles, Bluegrass voters have soundly rejected the job-killing, leftist policies espoused by Perez, Sanders, and the Democrat Party. Instead, voters have entrusted Republicans to apply conservative principles to lead Kentucky forward. The sideshow and failed liberal policies that were on display tonight will do nothing to change that.

