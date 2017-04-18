Folke leads Murray State into final round OVC Golf Tournament

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – After setting a new OVC scoring record and sharing the lead after 18 holes on Monday, Murray State has now grabbed a three-shot lead after Day Two of the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Golf Championship.



The OVC Championship is being played at The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, just outside of Huntsville.



The course is playing a par 72 with yardage running 6,050 yards for the women's teams.



The Racers record round of 286 on Monday was followed by a team score of 290 on Tuesday; the 290 marks the third-best team total in OVC Championship history. Murray State has a two-round total of 576 (even par) and a three-shot lead of Eastern Kentucky, who combined for a team score of 293 on Tuesday and sits at 579 (+3).



Jacksonville State is third (+21) and followed by Austin Peay (+37), Belmont (+41), Morehead State and Tennessee Tech (+42), Eastern Illinois (+90) and Tennessee State (+101).



Murray State junior Moa Folke, last year’s medalist, fired a OVC Championship record round of 66 (-6) on Tuesday. The score broke the previous record of 68 held by five individuals (including two from Monday’s first round). Folke, who carded a round of 73 on Monday, sits at 139 (-5) and is now one shot off the lead held by Eastern Kentucky sophomore Elsa Moberly.



Moberly followed her round of 68 from Monday with a 2-under score of 70 on Tuesday and is at 138 (-6). Jacksonville State’s Valentina Giraldo (142, -2) and Murray State’s Linette Holmslykke (143, -1) and Lucila Puente Rodriguez (144, even) round out the top five.



Murray State’s three-shot lead was buoyed by three individuals in the top five overall. The Racers are gunning for its Conference-record 10th Championship (and first since 2014) on Wednesday.



Eastern Kentucky, which held the lead near the turn of Tuesday’s round, stayed in contention for its third-straight championship with Moberly’s 2-under round of 70. Freshman Samantha Sandland has fired rounds of 70-75 and is at 145 (+1) after 36 holes which puts her in sixth place. Senior Sofie Levin is a shot back in seventh place (146, +2).



Jacksonville State was paced by Giraldo’s round of 72 on Tuesday; she has a two-round total of 142 (-2) and is one of four players in the field under par with 18 holes to play. Karina Kukkonen and Pia Ohlenbusch are tied for 14th place (151, +7) entering the final round.



Austin Peay moved up from fifth to fourth in the standings after a combined team score of 310 on Tuesday. The Govs were led by sophomore Taylor Goodley who improved by eight shots from Monday’s first round with a 1-under score of 71 (-1). Goodley is now tied for 11th place with a two-round total of 150 (+6).



Belmont also moved up a spot in the standings and is now in fifth place. The Bruins were led by Abbie Gregory who had a 1-under score of 71 to move into a tie for eighth place (148, +4).



Senior Anna Magnusson is the top Morehead State golfer after two rounds. Magnusson followed her first round score of 73 with a 76 on Tuesday and sits at 149 (+5), which puts her in 10th place.



Tennessee Tech’s Hollee Sadler shot her second consecutive round of 74 and is now tied for eighth place (148, +4). Whitney Robertson had the Golden Eagles low round of the day with a 1-over 73 and is now tied for 11th (150, +6).



Eastern Illinois was one of four team to improve its round on the day, shooting a combined 331. The Panthers are paced by Anne Bahr who is at 164 (+20) after two rounds.



Paige Harlin leads the Tennessee State attack with a two-round total of 159 (+15).



The OVC Women's Golf Championship will conclude with 18 holes of third round action on Tuesday. The action starts at 8:00 a.m. CT and live scoring can be accessed through links at OVCSports.com.

From: OVCSports.com