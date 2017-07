Less than a month after being fired as Marshall County's boys basketball coach, Gus Gillespie has found a new landing spot. Gillespie is the new boys coach at Marion High School in southern Illinois.

In his 13 years at Marshall County, Gillespie won 293 games and two Region 1 championships. He returns to the South Seven Conference where he was an assistant at Mount Vernon, and then was the head coach at Centralia for one season before leaving for Marshall County.