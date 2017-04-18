Benton, Illinois, Fire Department receives first ambulance

The next time you see the Benton, Illinois, fire truck heading to a call you might see a new vehicle behind it. It's the fire department's first ambulance.

Fire Chief Shane Cockrum said now is the right time for them to take on this responsibility.

"There are situations where there are no ambulances available and 911 call comes in. Those people still expect to be taken care of," said Cockrum.

A brand new ambulance could cost anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000. However, the Benton Fire Department got one for free when the West Frankfort Fire Department donated its old one. Firefighter Jeff Coleman said that the donation will help the entire community.

"Free ambulance is a benefit to us and the citizens," said Coleman.

The 15 men who received training to work in the ambulance said it's just another way they can serve their community.

"We have young men who are eager to serve, so it just made sense for us to be another resource here in the community to be able to transport them to the hospital," said Cockrum.

The fire department is planning to have the ambulance in service by June 1.

There is one other ambulance service in Benton, Abbott EMS. That provider serves all of Franklin County.